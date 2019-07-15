Earl Stuart Mackenzie Sr., 87, of Pembroke, NH passed away after a long illness at the Concord Regional Hospice House on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Earl was born in Concord, NH on March 29, 1932, the son of William and Jessie Mackenzie.
Earl was predeceased by his wife, Virginia (Hopps) Mackenzie; sons, Skip and Jim Lawrence; and daughter-in- law, Donna Lawrence.
Members of his family include his daughter, Tamara Badger of Pembroke, NH; sons, Earl Mackenzie Jr. of Farmington, NH and Timothy Mackenzie of Laconia, NH.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 10AM- 11AM at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 North Main Street, Concord, NH. There will be a funeral services at 11AM at Bennett Funeral Home. A procession to Blossom Hill Cemetery will follow for a committal service with military honors.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.bennettfuneral.com for the Mackenzie family.
Published in The Concord Monitor on July 15, 2019