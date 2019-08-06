Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edgel E. Crabtree. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Christ the King Parish 72 S Main St Concord , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Christ the King Parish 72 S Main St Concord , NH View Map Committal 1:00 PM New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery 110 DW Hwy Boscawen , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Edgel is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joan (Wilson) Crabtree; sons, Brett and his wife, Traci of Laguna Niguel, CA, Mathew of Dunbarton, NH, Brian and his wife, Tammy Crabtree of Orange, CA; daughter, Caryn Brothers and husband, Kevin of Bedford NH; his sister, Mary McDaniel of Lucasville OH; 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.



Edgel was preceded in death by his parents, Loren and Lillian Crabtree of Minford, Ohio, a daughter- in-law and one grandchild.



Edgel was born in Cove, OH on August 4, 1937 to Loren and Lillian Crabtree. He served in the US Navy and received his bachelor's degree from Keene College and his master's degree from Montclair State College. Edgel married Joan Wilson, the love of his life on June 1, 1962. Edgel was a member of the Glen Ridge NJ Police Department for 25 years as a lieutenant. After retiring from the Police Force Edgel worked for NH Highway Safety for 10 years upon retiring for good in 2010. His children remember him as a strong, proud, amazing father who always encouraged them to pursue their goals.



He was an avid reader and golfer and was often found solving the most challenging of cross word puzzles. He was a communicant of Christ the King Parish of Concord, NH and was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus.



A calling hour will be held from 9am to 10am Monday, August 12, 2019 at Christ the King Parish "under the tent", 72 S. Main Street Concord, NH followed by a Mass of Christian Burial officiated by Fr. Richard Roberge at 10 am. A committal service with military honors will take place at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 DW Hwy Boscawen, NH August 12, 2019 at 1pm. All are welcome to attend to celebrate Edgel's life.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Edgel's name to NH Catholic Charities, 215 Myrtle Street Manchester, NH.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at





