Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Brooks Allison. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edith Brooks Allison October 8, 1924 - March 29, 2020 Edith Brooks Allison died on March 29th at the Merrimack County Nursing home at the age of 95.



She was characteristically sturdy and determinedly independent well into her 90s, living at a home she'd designed over 50 years ago in the village of Contoocook, NH. For many years, she was a regular feature on her daily walks in Amesbury Park, and acted as the supervisor of Hopkinton's voter lists.



Edith had a keen intellect and an abiding curiosity. She was an animated story teller and raucous piano player, especially when playing duets with her sister Barbara. And she could identify just about any bird by hearing its call.



The daughter of scientists, she was homeschooled in her early years, growing up in Worcester and Milton, Massachusetts and spending summers at Silver Lake, New Hampshire. She graduated from Milton High School in 1941, from Swarthmore College in 1945 with a degree in biology, and earned an MA in ecology from the University of Illinois. Throughout college, she was very active in the outing club.



She knew the White Mountains well, having hiked there often with her family, friends, and Silver lake neighbors. Toward the end of her life, some of her favorite conversations recalled different hiking trails in the NH region.



Edith started her long career as a biology professor at New England College in 1959. She held her own in a male dominated profession and had to assert during many a faculty meeting that she was not there in a secretarial role. In the classroom, she was a beloved and demanding teacher, leaving a lasting impact on the many students that she taught over the years. On the last day of the semester, students could look forward to her bringing in her guitar, and-tapping her encyclopedic memory for songs-she would sing a song about any species of animal that the students could name. The "Amoeba Hop" and "Froggie went a Courtin'" were two of her favorites.



Particularly during retirement, she traveled widely and enthusiastically, favoring adventures that took her to remote locations rich in biological and animal life. She achieved her goal of visiting all seven continents and every U.S. state. She also visited every US biome, with tall grass prairie being the final on her check list. Hearing lions roar at night in Africa, enjoying chinstrap penguins in Antarctica, and seeing polar bears swimming up to her boat in the Arctic were some of the unforgettable adventures she cherished to her final days.



Edith is predeceased by her parents, Charles Franklin and Eleanor Stabler Brooks, as well as her older siblings Edward, Margaret, Sylvia and Barbara. She is survived by her sons Glenn and Charles, daughter-in-law Mary Beth, siblings Norman and Frona, and a multitude of nieces and nephews.



Donations in her memory may be made to Hospice or to an environmental organization of your choice. Services are private.

Edith Brooks Allison October 8, 1924 - March 29, 2020 Edith Brooks Allison died on March 29th at the Merrimack County Nursing home at the age of 95.She was characteristically sturdy and determinedly independent well into her 90s, living at a home she'd designed over 50 years ago in the village of Contoocook, NH. For many years, she was a regular feature on her daily walks in Amesbury Park, and acted as the supervisor of Hopkinton's voter lists.Edith had a keen intellect and an abiding curiosity. She was an animated story teller and raucous piano player, especially when playing duets with her sister Barbara. And she could identify just about any bird by hearing its call.The daughter of scientists, she was homeschooled in her early years, growing up in Worcester and Milton, Massachusetts and spending summers at Silver Lake, New Hampshire. She graduated from Milton High School in 1941, from Swarthmore College in 1945 with a degree in biology, and earned an MA in ecology from the University of Illinois. Throughout college, she was very active in the outing club.She knew the White Mountains well, having hiked there often with her family, friends, and Silver lake neighbors. Toward the end of her life, some of her favorite conversations recalled different hiking trails in the NH region.Edith started her long career as a biology professor at New England College in 1959. She held her own in a male dominated profession and had to assert during many a faculty meeting that she was not there in a secretarial role. In the classroom, she was a beloved and demanding teacher, leaving a lasting impact on the many students that she taught over the years. On the last day of the semester, students could look forward to her bringing in her guitar, and-tapping her encyclopedic memory for songs-she would sing a song about any species of animal that the students could name. The "Amoeba Hop" and "Froggie went a Courtin'" were two of her favorites.Particularly during retirement, she traveled widely and enthusiastically, favoring adventures that took her to remote locations rich in biological and animal life. She achieved her goal of visiting all seven continents and every U.S. state. She also visited every US biome, with tall grass prairie being the final on her check list. Hearing lions roar at night in Africa, enjoying chinstrap penguins in Antarctica, and seeing polar bears swimming up to her boat in the Arctic were some of the unforgettable adventures she cherished to her final days.Edith is predeceased by her parents, Charles Franklin and Eleanor Stabler Brooks, as well as her older siblings Edward, Margaret, Sylvia and Barbara. She is survived by her sons Glenn and Charles, daughter-in-law Mary Beth, siblings Norman and Frona, and a multitude of nieces and nephews.Donations in her memory may be made to Hospice or to an environmental organization of your choice. Services are private. Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close