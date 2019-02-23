Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Catherine Weiler. View Sign

DEERFIELD - Edith Catherine Weiler, 62, of Deerfield passed away on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at the CRVNA Hospice after a long, heroic battle with cancer.



Edith was born in Malden, Massachusetts on February 28, 1956 a daughter of Muriel Balcom Kingsley. She attended schools in the Pelham NH system, and after moving to Littleton NH, she graduated from Littleton High School.



Edith was the owner and operator of Nu-wave Experience Hair Salon in Manchester for many years until she discovered her passion of photography. Her style of photography is known as tin-type; an old and very specialized form of photography that she not only learned, but mastered. Her work was on display in various studios throughout New Hampshire and So. Maine. Her photography studio, Eye of the Maker Photography in Deerfield was the base of her many creations, and her still life photography was known for her originality.



She will always be remembered for her sincerity and ability to emotionally connect with others, and for her kind, loving, and caring nature. She will be deeply missed by her many friends and family who include her husband of 32 years, Bill Weiler of Deerfield; her stepdaughters: Lynn Taplin of Smithfield, VA, Tina Weiler of Mebane, NC, and Katie Storrs of Enfield, CT; four grandchildren Lauren Taplin and Hunter, Mason and Madison Storrs and her beloved dog, Ginger; a brother, James Potter; a sister, Susan Burchell-Potter; her uncles, Ewart Balcom and Paul Balcom, and her aunt by marriage Lois Balcom; her cousin and lifelong best friend Barbara Louise Parker. She was blessed with many other cousins, relatives and friends, too numerous to list.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm with a Celebration of Life to follow immediately at 7pm at The Carriage House at the Kimball-Jenkins Estate, 266 North Main Street, Concord, NH. Interment of her ashes will be performed on March 1, 2019 in Pelham, NH, in a private service with her immediate family. It is respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory at CRVNA Hospice House in Concord, or the Payson Cancer Center through the Concord Hospital Trust. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord, NH. Online condolences can be expressed at

DEERFIELD - Edith Catherine Weiler, 62, of Deerfield passed away on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at the CRVNA Hospice after a long, heroic battle with cancer.Edith was born in Malden, Massachusetts on February 28, 1956 a daughter of Muriel Balcom Kingsley. She attended schools in the Pelham NH system, and after moving to Littleton NH, she graduated from Littleton High School.Edith was the owner and operator of Nu-wave Experience Hair Salon in Manchester for many years until she discovered her passion of photography. Her style of photography is known as tin-type; an old and very specialized form of photography that she not only learned, but mastered. Her work was on display in various studios throughout New Hampshire and So. Maine. Her photography studio, Eye of the Maker Photography in Deerfield was the base of her many creations, and her still life photography was known for her originality.She will always be remembered for her sincerity and ability to emotionally connect with others, and for her kind, loving, and caring nature. She will be deeply missed by her many friends and family who include her husband of 32 years, Bill Weiler of Deerfield; her stepdaughters: Lynn Taplin of Smithfield, VA, Tina Weiler of Mebane, NC, and Katie Storrs of Enfield, CT; four grandchildren Lauren Taplin and Hunter, Mason and Madison Storrs and her beloved dog, Ginger; a brother, James Potter; a sister, Susan Burchell-Potter; her uncles, Ewart Balcom and Paul Balcom, and her aunt by marriage Lois Balcom; her cousin and lifelong best friend Barbara Louise Parker. She was blessed with many other cousins, relatives and friends, too numerous to list.A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm with a Celebration of Life to follow immediately at 7pm at The Carriage House at the Kimball-Jenkins Estate, 266 North Main Street, Concord, NH. Interment of her ashes will be performed on March 1, 2019 in Pelham, NH, in a private service with her immediate family. It is respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory at CRVNA Hospice House in Concord, or the Payson Cancer Center through the Concord Hospital Trust. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord, NH. Online condolences can be expressed at www.bennettfuneral.com Funeral Home Bennett Funeral Home

209 North Main street

Concord , NH 033015048

(603) 225-3517 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close