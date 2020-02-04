Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Kimm Bodell Sova. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On January 31, 2020, Edith Kimm (Bodell) Sova died peacefully following a long illness.



Edith was born on April 15, 1934 to Henry R. Bodell and Irma Estelle (Purdy) Bodell in New York, New York. Her family moved to Hastings-on-Hudson, New York where Edith graduated from Hastings High School distinguishing herself in dance, piano, math, and French.



In 1956, she graduated from Mount Holyoke College with a B.S. in Mathematics. Following graduation she worked in the defense and aerospace industry as a computer programmer including at the Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama before meeting her husband, Charlie, and starting a family.



Edith and Charlie most enjoyed their property in Orange, New Hampshire where they raised their two daughters. There, Edith was able to establish extensive vegetable and flower gardens; tend to dogs, cats, and horses; and make many meaningful contributions to the community.



In Orange, she served as the Treasurer and a Trustee of the Trust Funds for many years. She also enjoyed volunteering in the schools, library, and most of all with Orange's annual Christmas craft projects. Ahead of her time, she enjoyed yoga, organic gardening, perfecting natural food recipes, and understanding other cultures. She also had a lifelong commitment to Mount Holyoke College, serving as a class agent for decades.



Most of all, Edith was known for her intelligence, kindness, and generosity.



Edith was predeceased by her husband, Charles (Charlie) Sova.



She is survived by her daughters, Sarah and Margaret.

Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 4, 2020

