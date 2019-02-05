Obituary Guest Book View Sign

- Edith May (Ott) Bailat, 85 years old, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2019 in Bedford, NH.



Edith was born May 18, 1933 in Flatbush, NY to Irving and Edith (Estabrook) Ott. Edith earned high honors in first grade and skipped one year of grade school. She graduated in January 1951 from Midwood High School in Brooklyn, NY on an accelerated program. She worked for AT&T as a Stock Records Clerk.



Edith and Paul met in 1954 and married in January 1956. They moved to Hopkinton, NH in October 1957. They lived in Contoocook, NH from April 1958 until they bought their home in Chichester, NH in October 1959.



A memorial service will take place at the Chichester United Methodist Church, 45 Main St. Chichester, on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 2PM, officiated by Pastor Travis Allen. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Edith's life.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Edith's name to the Pope Memorial SPCA in Concord, NH or Live and Let Live Farm of Chichester, NH.



