Edith M. Mitchell, 93, died of natural causes at Epsom HealthCare Center on October 18, 2019. Edith was a great supporter of the beautification of Pittsfield.
Edith was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Donald H. Mitchell; her elder son, Steven R. Mitchell and all of her siblings. She is survived by two daughters, Linda Rosano and Sandra Mitchell, as well as her son, Theodore Mitchell.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to, either the Pittsfield Beautification Committee, in care of: Tina Fife, 1394 Upper City Rd, Pittsfield, NH 03263 or to Ted Mitchell who cares for the Town Hall, Police and Fire Station flowers: 77 Dowboro Rd, Pittsfield, NH 03263. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH, Boscawen. To view Edith's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Oct. 24, 2019