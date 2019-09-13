Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edmund Carl "Ted" Gifford. View Sign Service Information Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home 164 Pleasant Street Laconia , NH 03246 (603)-524-4300 Send Flowers Obituary

Edmund "Ted" Carl Gifford, 75, of Sargent Place, lost his battle with cancer after putting up a good fight on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital, Laconia.



Ted was born on July 30, 1944, in Concord, NH, the son of the late William and Arline (Drapeau) Gifford.



Ted had numerous jobs over the years and enjoyed working outside with his hands. He loved being a "picker' and always had a good eye for finding things at yard sales that he could put in auctions and antique shops.



Ted leaves behind his wife, Margaret "Peggy" (Hammond) Gifford; a stepson, Robert McAvay; two sisters, Ellen Ayer and her husband Chris and Karen Stillman; a brother, Ronald Gifford and his wife, Laurie; a sister-in-law, Pat Gifford; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ted was predeceased by a brother, William "Billy" Gifford; a nephew, Jimmy Stillman; a niece, Danielle Ayer; and a stepson, Timothy McAvay.



A Graveside Service will be held at a later date at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.



For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations in Ted's name be made to the .



Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH is assisting the family with the arrangements.





