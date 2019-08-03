Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Annis Dancy. View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Send Flowers Obituary

Edna Annis Dancy (nee Abnett), 93, died peacefully at home on August 2, 2019 with her beloved husband of 72 years, Terence (Terry), by her side. Born on June 6, 1926 in Maidstone, Kent, England to Albert and Gertrude Abnett, she grew up in wartime England, sadly losing her father in the war when she was just 14. She graduated from Imperial College, London University with a BSc and MSc in Chemistry in 1945 at a time when very few women even went to college or pursued science. She there met Terry, who always called her "Blondie", on a chemistry bench and married a few years later in 1947. Two daughters soon followed and then when she was just 30, they immigrated to Pittsburgh, PA.



An accomplished research scientist, she continued her career working for Carnegie Mellon University and Westinghouse while publishing multiple technical papers and receiving her PhD in Metallurgy through London University in 1967. This was all the while being a devoted mother and wonderful role model to her daughters. Terry and Edna moved to Montreal, Quebec in 1971 where they lived for 19 years and she worked for Hydro-Quebec until retirement.



They then moved to New London in 1990 to be closer to their family. Since retirement, Edna volunteered with New London Summer Music, the Tracy Memorial Library, and Lake Sunapee VNA and Hospice and as a bell ringer for many years at the New London First Baptist Church. She and Terry also initiated water testing, which continues to this day, of Pleasant Lake. There they have a vacation home that has given them great pleasure to enjoy such a perfect lake with their family. Edna had a fervent love for music and enjoyed playing classical piano, often accompanied by one of her daughters on flute or violin or her piano-playing friends. She was also a prolific reader and a very skilled weaver and seamstress. She had great love for her cats, most recently Missy, that shared her life over the years. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren loved "Grandma" and enjoyed spending time with her.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters Marion Dancy Cullen (and husband Terry) of Tiverton, RI and Helena Mercier (and husband John) of Ipswich, MA; granddaughter Margaux Nichols of New London, NH and grandson Christopher Mercier (and wife Allison Jackson) of Wilmot, NH; and six great grandchildren Georgia and Alexandra Nichols and Perlin, Hales, Harlow and Bowie Mercier. She is also survived by two sisters, Iris Heaton and Marion Pigounakis (and husband Rocky) and 5 nephews, all of whom live in England.



The family extends special thanks and recognition to the Lake Sunapee VNA and Hospice staff who provided great comfort to Edna in her final months and to her caring neighbors and friends.



Funeral services are private and there will be a celebration of her life later in the fall. Donations in her memory may be made to Upper Valley Humane Society or the Tracy Memorial Library.



