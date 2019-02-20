Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Allen Dresser. View Sign

Edward Allen Dresser, 45, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 15, 2019 with his family by his side.



He leaves behind the loves of his life; wife, Monica and 13 year old daughter Zoe; his mother, Linda Dresser of Concord, and father, John Dresser of Westford, ME; his sisters Courtney Major of Pittsburg, NH and Meredith of Concord, NH; his niece Melissa Colcord, great-nephew Kiran Kargbo of Franklin, NH and his nephew Robert Major of Morrison, Colorado.



Eddy was born August 24, 1973 in Concord, NH and grew up with a slew of friends, some that he remained close to throughout his whole life. He loved pointing out terrible parking jobs and spending the summer in the backyard with his dog Rosie, listening to his beloved Red Sox on the radio.



He was easy going and always willing to help anyone in need. The best times were had spending time with family and friends, camping up north on weekends and fishing at Turtletown Pond. He enjoyed tooling around on his four-wheeler and target practice at the sand pits.



There will be a Celebration of Life on Friday, March 1st at the VFW Post 1631 on 6 Court St in Concord, NH from 4-8pm. Anyone interested in sharing a dish or bringing a crockpot to share, please do so. And don't forget your stories and happy memories of Ed to share.

172 King Street

Boscawen , NH 03303

Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 20, 2019

