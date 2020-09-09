Edward Charles Sargent, Jr., passed away on September 7, 2020 at the age of 50
following a battle with cancer. Edward was born on October 7, 1969, in Exeter, NH, to Judith
Fox Sargent and Edward Charles Sargent. Edward was predeceased by his father and mother.
Eddie's greatest joy in his life was his wife, Beth, and their two sons, Ryan and Bradley. Eddie
had a great sense of humor, and there was always laughter in their life. Eddie coached youth
hockey for many years. Traveling with the boys, they made many wonderful friends who are like
family.
Eddie grew up in the NH seacoast area. Through the years, he worked as a Chef in many
restaurants and corporations. Everyone always looked forward to a meal Eddie prepared.
Eddie enjoyed family gatherings, sports, country music, playing cards, trips to the beach and
trying new restaurants. He loved "running the roads" with his Uncle Mike most of all, and
sometimes they picked up Nan for breakfast.
Eddie is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Chase Sargent, of Concord, NH, his sons, Ryan Edward
Sargent and Bradley Chase Sargent, of Concord, NH, his sister, Pauline Sargent Demers and her
husband Mark of Raymond, NH, his brother, Christopher Sargent of Newark, VT, and his
brother, Bruce Sargent and Angel Presby of Newark, VT. Loved ones include his grandmother,
Pauline G. Fox of Pembroke, NH, his Uncle Paul Fox of Pembroke, NH, his Aunt Diane Fox
Burley and her husband, Dick, of Sun City, Florida, his Uncle Kenneth Fox of Wilmington, VT,
and his Uncle Michael Fox and his wife, Wendy, of Lebanon, ME. He leaves behind many
beloved extended family members.
Eddie's family will be greeting friends and family Friday, September 11th beginning at 9:30 am in the Rosary Garden outside Immaculate Heart of Mary's Church, 180 Loudon Road, Concord.
A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:30 am and will be held outside in the Rosary Garden.
Please wear a mask and bring your own chairs.
Burial will follow in the Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord.
Donations may be made in Eddie's memory to support children in need. Contributions can be
made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 180 Loudon Road, Concord, NH 03301. Please
reference the St. Nicholas Project on the memo line.
Published in Concord Montior on Sep. 9, 2020.