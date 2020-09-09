1/1
Edward Charles Sargent Jr.
Edward Charles Sargent, Jr., passed away on September 7, 2020 at the age of 50

following a battle with cancer. Edward was born on October 7, 1969, in Exeter, NH, to Judith

Fox Sargent and Edward Charles Sargent. Edward was predeceased by his father and mother.

Eddie's greatest joy in his life was his wife, Beth, and their two sons, Ryan and Bradley. Eddie

had a great sense of humor, and there was always laughter in their life. Eddie coached youth

hockey for many years. Traveling with the boys, they made many wonderful friends who are like

family.

Eddie grew up in the NH seacoast area. Through the years, he worked as a Chef in many

restaurants and corporations. Everyone always looked forward to a meal Eddie prepared.

Eddie enjoyed family gatherings, sports, country music, playing cards, trips to the beach and

trying new restaurants. He loved "running the roads" with his Uncle Mike most of all, and

sometimes they picked up Nan for breakfast.

Eddie is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Chase Sargent, of Concord, NH, his sons, Ryan Edward

Sargent and Bradley Chase Sargent, of Concord, NH, his sister, Pauline Sargent Demers and her

husband Mark of Raymond, NH, his brother, Christopher Sargent of Newark, VT, and his

brother, Bruce Sargent and Angel Presby of Newark, VT. Loved ones include his grandmother,

Pauline G. Fox of Pembroke, NH, his Uncle Paul Fox of Pembroke, NH, his Aunt Diane Fox

Burley and her husband, Dick, of Sun City, Florida, his Uncle Kenneth Fox of Wilmington, VT,

and his Uncle Michael Fox and his wife, Wendy, of Lebanon, ME. He leaves behind many

beloved extended family members.

Eddie's family will be greeting friends and family Friday, September 11th beginning at 9:30 am in the Rosary Garden outside Immaculate Heart of Mary's Church, 180 Loudon Road, Concord.

A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:30 am and will be held outside in the Rosary Garden.

Please wear a mask and bring your own chairs.

Burial will follow in the Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord.

Donations may be made in Eddie's memory to support children in need. Contributions can be

made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 180 Loudon Road, Concord, NH 03301. Please

reference the St. Nicholas Project on the memo line.

Published in Concord Montior on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
09:30 AM
Rosary Garden outside Immaculate Heart of Mary's Church
SEP
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Rosary Garden outside Immaculate Heart of Mary's Church
Memories & Condolences

September 9, 2020
We Love you Beth, Ryan and Brad. You will be so missed Eddie!! Love you all d
We love you Beth, Ryan and Brad. Eddie, you will be so missed. We love you all ❤
Susan Chase Lamere
Family
September 9, 2020
Dear Beth, Ryan and Bradley:
My deepest condolences on the loss of your husband and father. I always enjoyed talking with Eddie as he had a great sense of humor! You will think of him fondly every day, keeping your memories of him alive forever.
Prayers and love to you all. ❤
Rest in Peace Chef.
Erle Pierce
Erle Pierce
Friend
September 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Entire Staff of Waters Funeral Home
