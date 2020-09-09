Edward Charles Sargent, Jr., passed away on September 7, 2020 at the age of 50



following a battle with cancer. Edward was born on October 7, 1969, in Exeter, NH, to Judith



Fox Sargent and Edward Charles Sargent. Edward was predeceased by his father and mother.



Eddie's greatest joy in his life was his wife, Beth, and their two sons, Ryan and Bradley. Eddie



had a great sense of humor, and there was always laughter in their life. Eddie coached youth



hockey for many years. Traveling with the boys, they made many wonderful friends who are like



family.



Eddie grew up in the NH seacoast area. Through the years, he worked as a Chef in many



restaurants and corporations. Everyone always looked forward to a meal Eddie prepared.



Eddie enjoyed family gatherings, sports, country music, playing cards, trips to the beach and



trying new restaurants. He loved "running the roads" with his Uncle Mike most of all, and



sometimes they picked up Nan for breakfast.



Eddie is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Chase Sargent, of Concord, NH, his sons, Ryan Edward



Sargent and Bradley Chase Sargent, of Concord, NH, his sister, Pauline Sargent Demers and her



husband Mark of Raymond, NH, his brother, Christopher Sargent of Newark, VT, and his



brother, Bruce Sargent and Angel Presby of Newark, VT. Loved ones include his grandmother,



Pauline G. Fox of Pembroke, NH, his Uncle Paul Fox of Pembroke, NH, his Aunt Diane Fox



Burley and her husband, Dick, of Sun City, Florida, his Uncle Kenneth Fox of Wilmington, VT,



and his Uncle Michael Fox and his wife, Wendy, of Lebanon, ME. He leaves behind many



beloved extended family members.



Eddie's family will be greeting friends and family Friday, September 11th beginning at 9:30 am in the Rosary Garden outside Immaculate Heart of Mary's Church, 180 Loudon Road, Concord.



A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:30 am and will be held outside in the Rosary Garden.



Please wear a mask and bring your own chairs.



Burial will follow in the Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord.



Donations may be made in Eddie's memory to support children in need. Contributions can be



made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 180 Loudon Road, Concord, NH 03301. Please



reference the St. Nicholas Project on the memo line.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store