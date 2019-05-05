Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Congdon Atwater. View Sign Service Information Anthony Funeral & Cremation Chapels 2305 Monroe Avenue Rochester , NY 14618 (585)-244-0770 Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Paul's Episcopal Church 25 Westminster Road Rochester , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

April 27, 2019 at age 93. The eldest son of Edward Perrin Atwater and Rowena Marsh Washburn, Edward was born February 6, 1926 in Rochester. He was one of the sixth generation of his family to live in Western New York. He grew up in Batavia, attended Batavia Public Schools, then boarding school at Ridley College in St. Catharines, Ontario. During World War II , he served in Europe as a combat infantryman in the Third Army, 101st Infantry. In 1950, he graduated from the University of Rochester with a B.A., a history major with a minor in comparative literature. During a fifth year, he fulfilled requirements for medical school and in 1955, received an M.D. from Harvard Medical School. He served as intern, assistant resident and chief resident in medicine at Strong Memorial Hospital and remained thereafter on the faculty of the medical school, ultimately as associate professor of medicine and of the history of medicine, teaching medical students and residents and practicing internal medicine, specializing in rheumatology. In the early 1970s, he had a sabbatical year at the Institute for the History of Medicine at Johns Hopkins (M.A. 1974).He was author of a number of papers, both in clinical medicine and in the history of medicine, and belonged to several professional medical, historical, and community organizations. He served on the boards of the Landmark Society, the Friends of the University of Rochester Libraries, the Rochester Academy of Medicine, the Harvard Medical Alumni Association, the American Association of the History of Medicine, the Gleason Foundation, and the (Canadian) Hannah Foundation. He was a member of the Fortnightly Club for over forty years and, more recently, of Oasis.After retiring he built two collections, one of books and ephemera related to American popular medicine and health reform (for which there is a 4-volume bibliography compiled and annotated by Christopher Hoolihan) and one of AIDS education posters, both now at the University. More recently, he published a book, 'Women medical doctors in the United States before the Civil War: a biographical dictionary'. Never an athlete, his hobbies were gardening and travel (interests he shared with his wife), book collecting, drinking good claret, and listening to classical music, especially that of the pipe organ. He and his wife spent many happy summers at their camp at Highgate Springs, Vermont, visiting friends on Nantucket and, in winter, visiting St. John in the Virgin Islands. They traveled in Europe over twenty times, often with friends, children and grandchildren, and once to China.His very dear wife of 67 years, Ruth Prole Atwater, died in 2017. He is survived by his children, Rebecca Wolcott Atwater (Frederick) Briccetti and Edward 'Ned' Washburn (Jane) Atwater; 2 grandsons, Peter and Nicholas Briccetti; two brothers, James Perrin (Joan) Atwater and Julian Washburn Atwater; two nieces, Sarah (Robert) Mayer and Constance (Gregory) Messner; four nephews, John (Mary) Atwater, Stephen (Leslie) Atwater, James Atwater and David Atwater; two cousins, Helen Heurtley Berkeley and John Heurtley; 13 grand-nieces and nephews, to all of whom he was close. Sister-in-law, Patricia Carr Atwater; niece, Martha Atwater; a nephew, Andrew Atwater, died several years ago; cousin, Charles Heurtley died recently.A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, May 18, 11 AM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 25 Westminster Road, Rochester, NY 14607. Those wishing to do so may contribute in his memory to the organ fund at St. Paul's Episcopal Church; Friends of the University of Rochester Libraries, Box 270055, University of Rochester, Rochester, NY, 14627 or Water for South Sudan, c/o St. Paul's Episcopal Church.

