Edward H. Kerr Jr.
1950 - 2020
Edward Henry Kerr Jr. Contoocook, NH - Edward H. Kerr Jr. 69 of Contoocook, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on May 21, 2020 after a long courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Bellows Falls, Vermont on August 12,1950. The son of Edward H. Kerr Sr. and Eleanor (Gordon Kerr) Howard.

He was a graduate of Bellows Falls High School, Class of 1970. After graduating he worked in the automotive industry, and later retired from Pitco Frialator Inc. after 17 years of service.

Ed said that he had a wonderful life and enjoyed time with his family, camping, traveling and eating at his favorite restaurants, also going on a recent family cruise to Bermuda.

During his retirement Ed was on several committees within the town of Contoocook, including the Recreation Dept., CPID, and Kimball Cabins.

He is predeceased by his parents, Edward H. Kerr Sr, and Eleanor (Gordon Kerr) Howard, step-mother Alice (Bingham) Kerr, step-brother Earl Simonds, and step-sister Earline (Simonds) French.

Ed is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Jeanne M. (Benoit) Kerr of Contoocook, a daughter Amanda J (Kerr) O'Keefe of Contoocook and her husband Paul, a daughter Paige Kerr of Manchester, two sons Lawrence and James Kerr of Vermont, sister Marjorie (Kerr) Allen of New Jersey, step-brother Carroll Simonds of Vermont, half-brother Joseph Kerr of California and other close relatives including several grandchildren, nieces and nephews, also very close friends the Hilton and Grogan families.

His grandchildren Dylan (Buddy) and Brittany (Cutie Pie) were the light of his life.

We know you loved us, cared for us, and will forever look over us, no matter what we do. We will mourn your death and we will also celebrate your life. We will remember the lessons you taught us and we hope that we will always make you proud.

He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Contoocook.

There will be no calling hours. A private burial will be held at the family's discretion.

Wendell J. Butt's Funeral Home in Penacook is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice CRVNA or the meals on wheels program.

Much gratitude is given to the Hospice CRVNA for all their help and support during this very difficult time.

Published in Concord Montior on May 26, 2020.
