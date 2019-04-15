Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward James Phelps. View Sign

Edward J. Phelps, 71, of Tamworth, NH died peacefully at his home on April 11, 2019 surrounded by his family. Ed enjoyed an idyllic childhood on his family farm in Webster, NH where he learned the value of a hard day's work and a love of animals that lasted all of his days. He attended Simonds High School and the University of New Hampshire. He worked throughout New England in the construction profession and enjoyed a long career with Pike Industries. After retiring, Ed split his time between his homes in Boothbay Harbor, ME and Seabrook Island, SC. His life-long love of golf afforded him the opportunity to try his hand as a golf caddy and thoroughly enjoyed working the courses on Kiawah Island, SC. Ed had a passion for renovating historically significant properties. This passion culminated in his most recent project of purchasing a notable estate in Tamworth, NH. Through his vision, spirit, hard work and determination he, his wife Mary and their family have brought to fruition The Preserve at Chocorua-a beautiful, pastoral property that will ensure a lasting family stewardship for years to come. Ed possessed a quick wit and dry sense of humor. Anyone that knew him experienced it at one time or another-especially his grandchildren. They knew exactly what was in store for them if he offered up his 'Size 10'. Ed was predeceased by his parents, William and Catherine (Mock) Phelps. His sisters, Pauline Scruton, Priscilla Stoddard, Patricia Inman and Geraldine 'Gerry' Phelps. Ed's spirit lives on in his wife, Mary Ramsay Phelps. His sisters, Henrietta 'Hook' Kenney and Gloria Fenton. His 7 children- E. Ross Phelps and his wife, Julie. Catherine (Katy) Brophy and her husband, Colm. Jill Griffin and her husband, David. Mary Beaudin and her husband, Robert. Alex Phelps and his wife, Jodi. Samantha Borowski and her husband, Bryan. Kady Nyaga and her husband, Manase. His 17 grandchildren-Patrick Mosa, Taylor Reagan, Connor Reagan, Chandler Reagan, Nicholas Beaudin, Lindsey Phelps, Lauren Griffin, Sydney Phelps, Evan Griffin, MacKenzie Phelps, Beni Griffin, Avery Phelps, Sawyer Brophy, Emerson Brophy, Banks Borowski, Penn Borowski, Wells Borowski and Knox Nyaga And Many nieces and nephews. Ed greatest passion in life was his family. 10-4. There will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Donations in his name may be made to TCNA P.O. Box 352 Tamworth, NH 03886

