On Friday, October 18, 2019, Ed Johnson, loving husband and father of seven, passed away at the age of 58. Ed was born May 8, 1961 in Boston, Massachusetts to Charles Johnson and Patricia Woelfel. He moved to Pittsfield, NH at age eleven. He married Wendie Potter on June 26, 1993. They raised three daughters and four sons.



Ed always put family first, whom he adored whole heartedly and enjoyed spending all of his time with. He loved watching the Boston Bruins, cooking, drawing, sun bathing, and loud music. Ed was a man of logic and wisdom. He was best known for the sparkle in his baby blue eyes, his quick wit, and his pranks.



Ed was preceded in death by his father, Charles, his three brothers, Jeffery, Mark, and Christopher, and his two granddaughters, Jocelyn and Madelyn. He is survived by his wife, Wendie, his seven children, Justina, Michael, Matthew, Amber, Edward, Sabrina, and Jacob. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Cody, Ryan, Faith, and Isabelle, his mother, Patricia, his five sisters, Patti, Judy, Michele, Jeanne, and Lisa, his brother Charles, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at his daughter Amber's house in Hopkinton, NH at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations through their GoFundMe page:



On Friday, October 18, 2019, Ed Johnson, loving husband and father of seven, passed away at the age of 58. Ed was born May 8, 1961 in Boston, Massachusetts to Charles Johnson and Patricia Woelfel. He moved to Pittsfield, NH at age eleven. He married Wendie Potter on June 26, 1993. They raised three daughters and four sons.Ed always put family first, whom he adored whole heartedly and enjoyed spending all of his time with. He loved watching the Boston Bruins, cooking, drawing, sun bathing, and loud music. Ed was a man of logic and wisdom. He was best known for the sparkle in his baby blue eyes, his quick wit, and his pranks.Ed was preceded in death by his father, Charles, his three brothers, Jeffery, Mark, and Christopher, and his two granddaughters, Jocelyn and Madelyn. He is survived by his wife, Wendie, his seven children, Justina, Michael, Matthew, Amber, Edward, Sabrina, and Jacob. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Cody, Ryan, Faith, and Isabelle, his mother, Patricia, his five sisters, Patti, Judy, Michele, Jeanne, and Lisa, his brother Charles, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at his daughter Amber's house in Hopkinton, NH at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations through their GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/1pxue133dcsharetype=teams&member=2692386&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=c8e0c5b54d6448b7968da463b3c1efd9 Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Oct. 18, 2019

