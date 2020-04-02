Edward P. Stiles, 83, a longtime resident of Concord, died on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Pleasant View Healthcare in Concord. He was born on March 7, 1937 in Concord, the son of the late Frederick S. and Nora (Downey) Stiles. Ed was employed as a security guard for a short time and he also worked for Longley Movers in Concord. His last employment was as a truck driver, delivering for several area companies. Ed was a member of the VFW in Concord and was of Catholic Faith. He was predeceased by his parents, his two daughters, Barbara Garnett and Terry Stiles and two nephews, Albert H. Prue Jr. and William Prue.
He is survived by his sister, Barbara Ann Prue of Northfield, his nieces, Grace N. Cookson of Cabot, VT, Katherine M. Cates of South Walden, VT and Laurie Dyer, by his nephew, Frank J. Prue of Littleton and by many grandnieces and grandnephews.
There will be no calling hours held. A graveside service for his family will be held in Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord..
Memorial contributions in memory of Ed, may be made to the VFW in Concord, 6 Court St., Concord, NH 03301.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 2, 2020