Edwin James "Ed" Allard III, 68, of Endicott Street East, died on Friday, November 15, 2019, peacefully at his home.



Ed was born on June 2, 1951, in Laconia, to the late Edwin "Jim" Allard and Mary Desjardins Allard.



Ed attended St. John's grammar school, Thomas More high school in Harrisville, and received a B.A. in history and political science in 1972 from Boston College, where he was a member of the Honors program and Phi Beta Kappa. He did his graduate work at Fordham University in New York City and received an M.A. and a Ph.D. (abd) in American history. Ed was an adjunct instructor of American history at Fordham and Jersey City State College. He later joined the Chesa Group, a high-end international men's clothing and sportswear company, where he worked for 27 years, retiring in 2002 as Director of Operations. He met his longtime life partner, Tony Dietrich, in NYC in 1973, and they moved to Laconia in 2003.



Ed was a lifelong student of American history, reading extensively and keeping up to date with new work, especially on anything to do with Abraham Lincoln, the Civil War, and the 19th century. He was also a lifelong Democratic and LGBTQ activist, a volunteer worker on Presidential campaigns from George McGovern to Barack Obama as well as many Federal, state and local ones. Ed served as co-chair of New Hampshire Stonewall Democrats, chairman of the Belknap County Democrats, and ran for state representative in 2008 and 2010. He was a voracious reader on many subjects, an avid sports fan, most particularly baseball, football and boxing, and loved summer, the beach, trips, and time spent with family and friends.



Ed is survived by his beloved husband and life mate of 46 years, Werner "Tony" Dietrich; half-brother, Wayne Breton and his wife, Barbara of Newport Coast, CA; half-sister, Ellen Wolfe and her husband, Robert of Yuca Valley, CA; a brother-in-law, Fred Dietrich and his wife, Lorraine of Union Springs, NY; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. In addition to his parents, Ed was predeceased by his stepmother, Florence Breton Allard.



Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH using the Carriage House entrance.



A Graveside Committal Service will be held in the spring of 2020 at St. Lamberts Cemetery, Province Steet, Laconia, NH.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial donation in Ed's name be made to a and to do an act of kindness for someone.



Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to

