Edwin S. Mott
Edwin S. Mott Sr., age 76 of Dover Road passed away peacefully at Pleasant View Nursing Home on June 9, 2020.

He was born in Weymouth, MA the son of the late Arthur W. Mott Sr., and Dorothy (Southworth) Mott. He proudly served his country and was a veteran of the US Army. He worked for many years as a mechanic, he loved working on old cars.

He is survived by his wife Diane (Giovanoni) Mott of Chichester; his 2 sons, Edwin Mott Jr. of Louisiana and Raymond Gaffney of Mississippi, and his daughter Dot Jimmson of Georgia; many grandchildren, and several great grandchildren; his sister, Martha Earle of Weymouth, MA; Sister In law Eleanor Mott from Bridgewater Mass; many nieces and nephews including, Mark Ripley of Belmont, NH; his is very close friend Lenny.

He was predeceased by 5 brothers and 2 sisters.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday June 17th at 1:30 PM at the NH Veterans Cemetery, DW Highway, Boscawen.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of one's choice.

The Waters Funeral Home in Concord is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 15, 2020.
June 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Entire Staff of Waters Funeral Home
