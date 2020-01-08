Edwina Helen Czajkowski, 82, died peacefully at her farm in Hillsboro, New Hampshire on January 4, 2020 after complications from a fall.



She was an environmental science educator for the Concord School District starting Project SEE and the White Farm Programs until her retirement in 1998.



Prior to that, she worked for the Audubon Society and the Concord Public Library (bookmobile). She was a member of the Hillsboro Historical Society involved in the return of the theater curtains and the cataloging of the Manahan-Phelps McCulloch Photographic Collection of the Society. She was a member of LINEC for many years and did the Afternoon with the Arts Program.



In lieu of flowers and donations remember her by recycling and supporting actions and organizations that contribute to the well-being of all living things and the planet.



Her last wishes were to be buried next to her parents without services. Love the earth, it is your home. Be kind to one another.

