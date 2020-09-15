Effie Theodorou Makris passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 14, 2020. She was born in Manchester NH, to Rev. Theodore C. and Aspasia Tsirogianis (Annis) Theodorou on September 23, 1921.



She was the widow of Basil Makris, local entrepreneur, who died September 13, 1991. Effie was also predeceased by her brother, 1st Lieutenant Christopher Theodorou, a B-24 Bomber pilot (WWII) in the US Army Air Force, and her sister Niki T. Vurgaropulos.



Effie was a graduate of Lowell High School and Lowell Commercial College (now a division of UMass-Lowell). During WWII she was employed in Boston at 1st Service command Headquarters (Army Headquarters for New England and Long Island) as a civilian in the Transportation Corps, handling travel requests for officers and enlisted men on official orders. Her duties often took her to Yale University where she handled administrative details with respect to transportation matters for the offices of the Civil Affairs Training School at New Haven, CT, for which she received a commendation from the commanding general of the 1st Service Command.



She was also a volunteer Red Cross Nurse's Aide after a training program at Lowell General Hospital, and was assigned to St. Joseph's Hospital (now All Saints Memorial Hospital) in Lowell. After the war, she transferred to VA Hospital in Manchester, NH, as Secretary to the Assistant Manager, resigning in 1954 to move to Concord and devote herself to raising a family. In 1970, she was hired as a teaching assistant in the Learning Disabilities Program at Concord High School, retiring in 1993.



Effie was a past member of the Concord Women's Club; a Lifetime Member of Concord Hospital Associates; a member and past President of the Daughters of Penelope at Lowell; and a member of the Holy Trinity Philoptochos Society.



She is survived by her children, Christopher Theodore Makris, his wife Jennifer; daughter, Lia (Makris) Baroody and her husband Philip and son, Paul Basil Makris; eight grandchildren, Basil Corbin Makris, Quinn Theodorou Makris, Sarah Elizabeth Baroody, Rebecca Makris Baroody and Rachel Anne Baroody, Julia Alexis Makris, Anna Aspasia Makris and Evan Basil Makris. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces, and cousins.



Donations in her honor may be made to Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, Concord NH or to the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association.



Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 18, at 10:30AM at the Greek Orthodox Holy Trinity Church, 68 North State Street, Concord NH. Burial will be immediately following the ceremony, at Blossom Hill Cemetery, 207 N State Street, Concord NH.



Bennett Funeral Home of Concord has been entrusted with the arrangements.



