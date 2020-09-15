1/1
Effie Theodorou Makris
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Effie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Effie Theodorou Makris passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 14, 2020. She was born in Manchester NH, to Rev. Theodore C. and Aspasia Tsirogianis (Annis) Theodorou on September 23, 1921.

She was the widow of Basil Makris, local entrepreneur, who died September 13, 1991. Effie was also predeceased by her brother, 1st Lieutenant Christopher Theodorou, a B-24 Bomber pilot (WWII) in the US Army Air Force, and her sister Niki T. Vurgaropulos.

Effie was a graduate of Lowell High School and Lowell Commercial College (now a division of UMass-Lowell). During WWII she was employed in Boston at 1st Service command Headquarters (Army Headquarters for New England and Long Island) as a civilian in the Transportation Corps, handling travel requests for officers and enlisted men on official orders. Her duties often took her to Yale University where she handled administrative details with respect to transportation matters for the offices of the Civil Affairs Training School at New Haven, CT, for which she received a commendation from the commanding general of the 1st Service Command.

She was also a volunteer Red Cross Nurse's Aide after a training program at Lowell General Hospital, and was assigned to St. Joseph's Hospital (now All Saints Memorial Hospital) in Lowell. After the war, she transferred to VA Hospital in Manchester, NH, as Secretary to the Assistant Manager, resigning in 1954 to move to Concord and devote herself to raising a family. In 1970, she was hired as a teaching assistant in the Learning Disabilities Program at Concord High School, retiring in 1993.

Effie was a past member of the Concord Women's Club; a Lifetime Member of Concord Hospital Associates; a member and past President of the Daughters of Penelope at Lowell; and a member of the Holy Trinity Philoptochos Society.

She is survived by her children, Christopher Theodore Makris, his wife Jennifer; daughter, Lia (Makris) Baroody and her husband Philip and son, Paul Basil Makris; eight grandchildren, Basil Corbin Makris, Quinn Theodorou Makris, Sarah Elizabeth Baroody, Rebecca Makris Baroody and Rachel Anne Baroody, Julia Alexis Makris, Anna Aspasia Makris and Evan Basil Makris. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces, and cousins.

Donations in her honor may be made to Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, Concord NH or to the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 18, at 10:30AM at the Greek Orthodox Holy Trinity Church, 68 North State Street, Concord NH. Burial will be immediately following the ceremony, at Blossom Hill Cemetery, 207 N State Street, Concord NH.

Bennett Funeral Home of Concord has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Funeral service
10:30 AM
he Greek Orthodox Holy Trinity Church
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Burial
Blossom Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bennett Funeral Home
209 North Main street
Concord, NH 033015048
6032253517
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 15, 2020
We are deeply sorry to hear of Effie's passing. She was a wonderful and always gracious woman. She was truly a classy gal!
We keep you all in our hearts.
The Joseph Lindsey Family
Hope Lindsey Matthews
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved