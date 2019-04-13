Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen Claire Shattuck. View Sign

Eileen C. Shattuck, 89, of Concord passed on to her eternal life on Friday, April 12, 2019. She was the daughter of David Dow & Gladys (Murray) Dow. Eileen lived in Concord all her life and she was employed at Sprague Electric for 35 years.



She was pre deceased by her parents, her husband, Francis and two daughters, Sandra Shattuck of Concord and Sonja Newman of Center Barnstead.



Her family includes two daughters, Shelia Goss of Concord and Sherry Shattuck of Concord; three sons Steven Shattuck of Gilmanton, Scott Shattuck of Concord, Sam Shattuck of Concord; ten Grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss her dearly. Her family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Concord Hospital.



Calling hours will be held Tuesday, April 16th from 2PM-4PM and 6PM-8PM at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 North Main Street, Concord, NH. A funeral service will be Wednesday, April 17th at 10AM at Bennett Funeral Home. A procession to Blossom Hill Cemetery will follow for a committal service. The family welcomes friends and family to join them for a celebration of life at 12 A Street, Concord, NH.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365.

