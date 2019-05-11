Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen Heath. View Sign Service Information Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook , NH 03303 (603)-753-4991 Send Flowers Obituary

CONCORD, Eileen (Dunmore) Heath, 92, passed away peacefully at her home in Concord with her family by her side. She was born in South Royalton, Vermont to Charles M. Dunmore and Lena (Swank) Dunmore Turner. Eileen grew up in South Royalton and attended the local educational system graduating from South Royalton High School with the class of 1945. After high School Eileen moved to Concord, NH to attend the Margaret Pillsbury School of Nursing at the Pillsbury Hospital in Concord.



While living and working in Concord she met the love of her life Donald E. Heath and they were married on October 20th 1950. Eileen and Donald remained in Concord and she worked for Concord Pediatrics for several years and then for the Concord School District as a school nurse at Concord High School as well as the Centennial Home in Concord. She was also know as the Dewey School crossing guard for many, many years. In her free time and her retirement Eileen loved to plant and work and maintain her beautiful vegetable and flower gardens. She had a special bond with her grandson Mason and was open to learning new technology from him.



Eileen was predeceased by her husband Donald in 2013, and 5 brothers and sisters; she is survived by her two sons Peter Heath of Chichester; Michael Heath of Northfield; his two granddaughters Nadine Maine and her husband Benjiman of Concord; Sally Manseau and her husband Justin of Tilton; her great-grandsons Troy and Mason of Concord; her two great-granddaughters Laura and Sophia of Tilton; two sisters Cleo Preston and Mildred Wood as well as many nieces and nephews. There will be calling hours on Wednesday May 15th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook, NH 03303. A graveside service will be held on Thursday May 16th at 12:00 pm in the NH State Veterans Cemetery for both Eileen and her husband Donald where he will receive his military funeral honor guard.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

CONCORD, Eileen (Dunmore) Heath, 92, passed away peacefully at her home in Concord with her family by her side. She was born in South Royalton, Vermont to Charles M. Dunmore and Lena (Swank) Dunmore Turner. Eileen grew up in South Royalton and attended the local educational system graduating from South Royalton High School with the class of 1945. After high School Eileen moved to Concord, NH to attend the Margaret Pillsbury School of Nursing at the Pillsbury Hospital in Concord.While living and working in Concord she met the love of her life Donald E. Heath and they were married on October 20th 1950. Eileen and Donald remained in Concord and she worked for Concord Pediatrics for several years and then for the Concord School District as a school nurse at Concord High School as well as the Centennial Home in Concord. She was also know as the Dewey School crossing guard for many, many years. In her free time and her retirement Eileen loved to plant and work and maintain her beautiful vegetable and flower gardens. She had a special bond with her grandson Mason and was open to learning new technology from him.Eileen was predeceased by her husband Donald in 2013, and 5 brothers and sisters; she is survived by her two sons Peter Heath of Chichester; Michael Heath of Northfield; his two granddaughters Nadine Maine and her husband Benjiman of Concord; Sally Manseau and her husband Justin of Tilton; her great-grandsons Troy and Mason of Concord; her two great-granddaughters Laura and Sophia of Tilton; two sisters Cleo Preston and Mildred Wood as well as many nieces and nephews. There will be calling hours on Wednesday May 15th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook, NH 03303. A graveside service will be held on Thursday May 16th at 12:00 pm in the NH State Veterans Cemetery for both Eileen and her husband Donald where he will receive his military funeral honor guard.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 stjude.org Published in The Concord Monitor on May 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.