Eileen Kavanagh Parker, 90, of Concord passed away on May 24, 2020 after a long illness.



She was the daughter of the late Peter and Christina ( Byrne) Kavanagh. She was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland and met her husband, the late Richard A. Parker, while he was there on leave from the Navy.



They married in Dublin in 1946 and then made their home in Concord, N.H. Eileen worked for the state of N.H. until her retirement. She was blessed with beauty, kindness and a wonderful sense of humor. She never lost her gift of gab or lovely Irish Brogue.



Eileen is survived by a son Alan Parker, his wife Susan and two grandchildren all of Concord. Two sisters, Nancy Kiely of Fort Meyers, Florida and Esther Kiernan of Dublin, Ireland as well as several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband who passed away in 2002, she was predeceased by a son, Wayne R. Parker in 1985, two sisters: Mary "Molly" Owens in 1994 and Rosaleen Roessler in 2018. Funeral services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store