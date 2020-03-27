Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thibault-Neun Funeral Home 143 Franklin Street Franklin , NH 03235 (603)-934-2408 Send Flowers Obituary

Elaine B. Pabst passed away peacefully on March 25th, 2020 at Merrimack County Nursing Home, after a long and brave battle with Alzheimer's. Elaine was born on May 14th, 1936 in Irvington, NJ and later moved with her family to Belleville, NJ where she grew up.She met the love of her life, George (Mickey) Pabst at the Jersey Shore and they married in 1955. Settling in River Vale, NJ, then later moved to Cornwall, NY and then to Hill, NH in 1972.



George opened the Home Beautiful in Belmont, NH in the mid-70's and Elaine worked with him there for many years. Elaine was a woman of great faith. She was a communicant of St. Gabriel's Parrish in Franklin, NH. She loved attending her grandchildren's baseball, softball, soccer, football, field hockey and basketball games. She enjoyed spending time at the ocean, golfing, gardening, painting, reading and above all loved her family and friends.



She was pre-deceased by her husband, Mickey in 2001, parents John and Constance Gorley and her sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Robert Kerkawich.



She is survived by her 5 sons, Randall Pabst and wife Karen, Thomas Pabst and wife Susan, David, Gregory and Daniel Pabst. Grandchildren, Garrett & Lindsey, Kellie & Adam, Shawn & Derek, Joshua and Victoria and Gabriella, three Great-Grandchildren, Hayleigh, Henry and Miller, and niece, Lois Kerkawich.



We would like to thank the staff of Gerrish Manor and Merrimack County Nursing Home for the kindness and caring they showed Elaine. A special thank you to Terry, Heather and Janie.



The family suggest that any donations in Elaine's memory be made to the Special Care Unit at Merrimack County Nursing Home, 325 Daniel Webster Drive, Boscawen NH 03303. Services will be held a later date. Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements and an online guestbook is available at

