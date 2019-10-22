Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine P. Perry. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Elaine Phyllis Perry 82, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Havenwood Heritage Heights.



The daughter of Arthur and Corrine (Cote) Lessard, she was born on November 2, 1936 in Sanford, Maine. Elaine was a receptionist for Internal Medicine in Concord for 30 years. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Elaine enjoyed singing, reading, walking and dancing. She was also a member of the Red Hatters and the Suncook Valley Corral. Most of all she loved her family and enjoyed spending precious time with them.



Members of her family include her daughter, Debra (Desjardins) Moskey and her husband, Carl of Henniker; her three sons, Mark Desjardins and his wife, Lynn of Chichester, James Desjardins and his wife, Susan of Salem, Gary Desjardins and his wife, Tracy of Bishopville, MD; grandchildren include, Kara Vaillancourt, Joshua Desjardins, Danielle Neydorff, Garret Desjardins, Emily Desjardins, Jackson Desjardins and Julia Moskey, great-grandchildren include, Avery and Isaac Vaillancourt and Benjamin Neydorff.



Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4PM to 7PM at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Concord, NH. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:30AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 180 Loudon Road, Concord. A committal service will follow in the family lot at Concord Calvary Cemetery.



For those who wish, memorial contributions can be made in Elaine's name for the Resident Support Fund at Havenwood, 33 Christian Avenue, Concord, NH 03301.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

