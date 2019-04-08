Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Rose Rafferty. View Sign





A private service will be held at a later date.



Elaine was born July 1, 1931 in Nashua, New Hampshire to Edward and Rose Young. She was a talented knitter and enjoyed crocheting. Devoted to her faith and her family, she was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her husband, Glendon Robert Rafferty and a brother, Edward Vincent Young, Jr. Survivors include her children: Michael Davy Rafferty and wife Beverly of Loudon, NH, Deborah Rose Farmer of Bristol, NH, Patrick Kevin Rafferty and wife Deborah of Defuniak Springs, Fla, Sandra Whitson of Dalzell, SC, Rose Rafferty and Walter Varrell, Jr of Rembert, SC, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Catherine Sides, Palma Reardon, Barbara Costas and Christopher Burnette for their enduring friendship and care.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Elaine's honor to Clarendon Hospice or the .



Memories may be shared at

