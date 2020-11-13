A resident of Concord, NH, for the past 60 years, Elaine was born in Brookline, MA in 1924, to Jane (Collier) Pinkham and Vincent Pinkham. She was a graduate of Brookline High School, The Boston School of Occupational Therapy (now part of Tufts University) and the College for Lifelong Learning in Concord, NH.
Elaine was an Occupational Therapist for over 40 years, practicing in mental health facilities in MA and NH. On her retirement in 1987, she founded Discover Tomorrow, providing retirement planning workshops for over 15 years.
At the age of 80, Elaine pursued her interest in music through piano lessons. She also enjoyed theater, kayaking, walks with her beloved dogs and entertaining friends, neighbors and family at her home in Hopkinton, NH. She was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Concord, NH.
She is survived by nieces Wendy Williams of Plymouth, MA and Margaret Lind of Sarasota, FL, nephews Peter Williams of Lynnfield, MA and Lincoln Williams of Beverly, MA, cousins Andy Austin Cohen of Chicago, IL, Sargent Collier of Mason, NH and Thomas Paine of Santa Fe, New Mexico and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to The New Hampshire SPCA (https://nhspca.org/donate-today
), The Ferry Beach Park Association (https://www.uua.org/offices/organizations/ferry-beach-park-association
) or The Concord Community Music School (https://www.ccmusicschool.org/index.php/support-the-concord-community-music-school/make-a-donation
).
The Cremation Society of NH, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, NH is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online obituary or to leave a condolence, please visit www.csnh.com/obituaries
.