Eldon J. Townes
1930 - 2020
Eldon Joseph Townes, 89, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 following a period of declining health.

Eldon was born in Concord on November 11, 1930 to Ralph Edgar and Julia N. (Neil) Townes. He proudly served his country as Chief Petty Officer with the Navy Sea Bees for 18 years. He owned his own construction company for over 50 years and built Sugar Hill Manor Mobile Home Park, which is still owned and operated by the family. He served as Road Agent for the Town of Weare for 20 years and was a member of the Free Masons and the Shriners.

In his early years, Eldon enjoyed stock car racing and eventually got involved in snowmobile racing with his son, Rick. He and Rick also raced Sprints cars together for many years and he built and drove the original Sassy Massey pulling tractor with his good friend, John Knox. Eldon did so many things throughout his life with his beloved wife, Carol, including cross country travel in their motorhome. Eldon and Carol truly enjoyed seeing this country and even drove to Alaska together. He loved his family and friends deeply and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Eldon is survived by his loving wife for 68 years Carol E. (Johnson) Townes; their children, Susan T. Hutchison and husband, John, Richard E. Townes and wife, Lynda, and Julie A. Steele and husband, Peter; his brother, 8 grandsons; and 9 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Earl Townes, of Weare.

The family will hold a graveside service for family and friends at Sugar Hill Cemetery in Weare followed by a Celebration of Life for Eldon at Moody Pond in Weare in the late spring/early summer of 2021. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.csnh.com.



Published in Concord Montior on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
