Eleanor Gelinas George, 81, died peacefully on Friday, January 25, 2019, at McLeod Hospice House, Hartsville, SC, surrounded by her husband and children.



Eleanor was born in Manchester, NH, a daughter of the late William and Mary Demers Gelinas, and was the youngest of seventeen children. She worked as a hairdresser until her retirement. She loved the beach, good food, and more than anything, she loved her family!



She is survived by her husband, Richard of Concord, NH; daughters, Linda George of Hartsville, SC and Donna George of Florence, SC; Her son, Richard, Jr, of Concord NH; grandchildren, Richie George, Miranda Murphy and Zane George; great-grandchild, Lyanna George; siblings, Irene Kricorian, Noella Thibeault, Robert Gelinas.



She was predeceased by seven of her brothers and six of her sisters.



Services will be held at a later date in New Hampshire.

