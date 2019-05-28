Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Joyce Peno. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Eleanor S. Peno, 84, of Concord, NH passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Merrimack County Nursing Home. Eleanor was born in St. Albans, VT on February 17, 1935, the daughter of Louis and Florence (Cooke) Smart.



Eleanor was a gifted seamstress and was known for a lifelong passion for work. She also has enjoyed quilting, cooking, and was a wonderful homemaker. She was a member of the Capital Quilters Guild of Concord and attended St. Peter's Catholic Church. Family was very important to Eleanor and she always had a story to share.



Eleanor began her career at Fonda Containers, St. Albans, VT. She worked at numerous other jobs throughout her life to include: Veterans Memorial Medical Center, Meriden, CT; Dobles Chevrolet, Manchester, NH; Catholic Medical Center, Manchester, NH; Pingree, Wiggin and Moery Attorney's, Manchester, NH; Powers Interior Design, New London, NH; Sears, Concord, NH.



Eleanor was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Helene Smart, and her brother, Dr. Robert Smart.



She is survived by her husband, Peter J. Peno of Concord, NH; her daughter, Marka Defina and her husband, Bart, of Concord, NH; her son, Peter Peno and his wife, Lee, of Bryantown, MD; her son, Timothy Peno of Concord, NH; her son Thomas Peno of Littleton, NH; 7 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.



The family will be holding a grave side service in St. Albans, VT at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Eleanor's name made to the by visiting their website,



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

