Eleanor Lyster Carey of Wethersfield, CT and Concord, NH passed away peacefully on April 6th, 2020 at The Birches in Concord, NH. She lived an extraordinary life and a very full 92 years. She was the daughter of John Butler and Helena Nolan Carey of North State Street in Concord, NH. Eleanor treasured her two siblings; Elizabeth Carey Mullen, a long time Concord resident, and John Butler Carey formerly of Concord, NH and Houston, TX.



Eleanor graduated from Simmons College in Boston, MA, and earned her Master's Degree in English/Language Arts from Loyola College. In 1966, Eleanor was inducted as a Fellow into the Breadloaf Writers Conference in Middlebury, Vermont because of her publications in Language Arts. Eleanor retired from the Illing Middle School in the Manchester, CT School District where she committed her career to teaching middle-school students to enjoy reading and writing and to appreciate the English language. An avid reader, she loved literature in all it's genres and organized the Illing Junior High School literature and writing "High Flights" club for many years. She was a dedicated teacher who was awarded with "Teacher of the Year" who made a positive impact on countless adolescents over her 30 year teaching career.



Eleanor was a long-time member of Wethersfield Country Club in Wethersfield, CT where she was a passionate and highly successful golfer winning multiple club championships. She enjoyed her social time with her friends at the club including her dear friend Rose Mowry, formerly of Wethersfield, CT. She was an established equestrian, and loved all outdoor activities including cycling, swimming, skiing, and hiking. She was a devoted Aunt who particularly enjoyed sharing her love of golf, Ogunquit beach, and her ski chalet in Vermont with her sister, nieces, and nephews.



Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic a family-only Christian burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Concord, NH, and a Catholic memorial mass will be announced at a later date.

