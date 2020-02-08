Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Viewing 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 View Map Graveside service 10:30 AM Concord Calvary Cemetery Concord , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Eleanor M. Scandalis announces her peaceful passing at the age of 99 years, on February 2, 2020 at Concord Hospital where she was surrounded by family. Eleanor will be fondly remembered by her son, Charles H. Scandalis, and her 7 grandchildren, who know her "Nanny": Russell Cox, and his wife Diane, Ronnie Cox and his wife, Lisa, Nichol Chesley and her husband, Chuck, Laura Scandalis, Markus Scandalis and his wife, Francine, Sierra Scandalis, and Alexander Scandalis. Eleanor will also be remembered by her 11 great grandchildren, cousins as well as nieces/nephews and extended family and friends.



Eleanor was born in Boston (as Margaret Eleanor Williams) on April 22, 1920, to Mae Gillis and Walter C. Williams. Eleanor was an active reader, one of her true passions, also a lifelong Red Sox fan, an interest inspired by her mother. Growing up, she and her mother regularly attended games while her brothers worked, returning home to report the details. In 1949, Eleanor married U.S. Navy sailor and ironworker, George Scandalis, and they made their home in Concord, NH. Eleanor was a devoted wife and mother to their two children, Charles and Jean Scandalis. Later in life, Eleanor volunteered as a driver for cancer patients where she provided patients with friendship and transportation to medical appointments. She also worked for The Centennial Home in Concord. In recent years, Eleanor was the recipient of the Concord Heights Pioneer Award from Concord Grange #322 for outstanding citizenship in her support for the "The Heights" in the City of Concord. Eleanor also had a real appreciation for music from varied genres (Elvis to The Beatles, Big Band and The Oak Ridge Boys...seriously). She will be remembered mostly, however, for her devotion to her family and her incredible sense of humor (think BENNY HILL and MONTY PYTHON).



The family will receive friends for a Viewing on Wednesday, February 12, from 4:00-6:00pm at Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord, NH. A Catholic service will be held, graveside, on Thursday, February 13, at 10:30am at Concord Calvary Cemetery in Concord. There she will be buried alongside her husband, George, and near their beloved daughter, Jean Marie Cox.

Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 8, 2020

