Eleanor Pauline Steele, 92, died peacefully 10/17/2019, at Gilbert Assisted Living in Ypsilanti, MI. The daughter of the late Lloyd and Ella Hook of Grand Rapids, she married her Central High School sweetheart, the late Harold O. Steele II, DDS. After graduating from the University of Michigan, she taught at Perry Elementary in Ann Arbor until starting a family. A Greenville, MI resident for over 55 years, she worked tirelessly to serve the community that she said gave so much to her and her family. A devoted wife for 57 years she served her husband's career and civic engagement. Eleanor was a loving mother of 4 children and 9 grandchildren, and made time for the United Methodist Church, Meals On Wheels, Garden Club, Music Boosters, Per Gradus Club, Norwich Kennel Club, voter registration, and mentoring elementary children, to name a few of her causes. Her love of music was reflected by regular attendance of the Grand Rapids Symphony and Interlochen Arts. She loved animals and reveled in spending time with Harold at their home on Grand Traverse Bay surrounded by nature.



She is survived by daughters Margaret Gorden of Orland Park, IL, Julia Emley of Concord, NH and sons Harold O Steele III DDS (ret) Holton, MI, Robert L Steele, MD, Ypsilanti, MI and 9 grandchildren. A service and burial will be held at Forest Home Cemetery in Greenville, next Spring. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Dr. Harold and Eleanor Steele Scholarship Fund at the Greenville Area Community Foundation, 101 N Lafayette St, Greenville, MI 48838.

