Electra Bilmazes Gerber, 94, died October 30 in Concord New Hampshire after a brief illness.



Born and raised in Haverhill, Massachusetts, she graduated Boston University with a degree in journalism and was immediately hired as a publicist for the college, also working as a Boston Globe feature writer and a regular contributor to Greek-American magazines. She did graduate work at Harvard and Brandeis Universities, and attended Middlebury College's Breadloaf School under Robert Frost.



After working in publicity for BBDO in New York, she moved to Boston in 1960 and opened Corporate Images, a public relations firm specializing in cultural and commercial accounts that included Copley Plaza Hotel, Gorton's of Gloucester, the Boston Museum of Fine Arts, King Saud, and Richard Burton. She served as the Press Coordinator for the WGBH Channel 2 auction where she edited 14 of the annual auction cookbooks. She also served as a special promotion consultant for such companies as the Boston-Herald Traveler and Shreve, Crump & Low.



She is predeceased by her husband Thomas W. R. Gerber, former editor of the Concord Monitor. She leaves a niece, Heather Electra Bernard of Florida, niece-in-law Arcadia Baluca of Utah, stepdaughters Cheryl Ann Gerber of New York and Lee Gerber Miller of Pennsylvania, grandson Nathanial Graham Martin, and two great-grandchildren, Melanie Edith Martin and Landon Thomas Martin.



There will be a memorial service at her beloved Carter Hill Orchard on Monday, November 11 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be sent to the Concord Public Library.

