1/1
Elinor (Aryer) Fife
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elinor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Sept. 21, 2020 at age 86 years, after a brief illness, Elinor Fife passed away at Harris Hill at age 86. She was accompanied by her loving family.

She was predeceased by husband Raymond.

Ellie leaves siblings Scott, Collene, Ricky, Ray "Stu", Laura, also seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She worked as an LNA at Merrimack County Nursing Home, and was a dietitian's aide at Concord Hospital, where she was known for her cookies.

Ellie loved to travel, helping family and friends, which were many. She enjoyed cards and bones with close friends with a drink or two.

She was a resident of Boscawen and Penacook all her life.

There will be a graveside service for family only.

In lieu of flowers or donations, send to United Church of Penacook.

You will always be loved!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved