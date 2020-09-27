On Sept. 21, 2020 at age 86 years, after a brief illness, Elinor Fife passed away at Harris Hill at age 86. She was accompanied by her loving family.



She was predeceased by husband Raymond.



Ellie leaves siblings Scott, Collene, Ricky, Ray "Stu", Laura, also seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



She worked as an LNA at Merrimack County Nursing Home, and was a dietitian's aide at Concord Hospital, where she was known for her cookies.



Ellie loved to travel, helping family and friends, which were many. She enjoyed cards and bones with close friends with a drink or two.



She was a resident of Boscawen and Penacook all her life.



There will be a graveside service for family only.



In lieu of flowers or donations, send to United Church of Penacook.



You will always be loved!



