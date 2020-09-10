Elisa C. Menday, 78, of Bradford, NH passed away at home on Saturday, September 5, 2020, surrounded by her beloved family.
She was born in The Bronx, NY to the late John and Violet (Di Cicco) Ruggiero, and was the only daughter of their six children. Eventually, John and Violet moved their family out to 'the country', which was Farmingdale, Long Island. Elisa would recount many tales of moving to their new neighborhood and playing in corn fields, and at least one instance where some horses got loose from a nearby farm and came galloping right down their street, Colonial Drive.
From the very young age of four, Elisa knew that she wanted to 'be like Jesus', and to care for sick and dying patients, and after graduating from Farmingdale High School, she immediately began working at Mid Island Hospital in Bethpage doing just that. She held many jobs there and very quickly, her supervisor enrolled her into the Operating Room Training Program. Initially, Elisa did not want to work in the OR, but her supervisor, Mrs. Ladd, saw her potential in that area.
Over the years she cared for many, many patients at the bedside, in patient recovery and during surgery in the OR. Each person she encountered, she cared for as though they were her own mother, father, sister, or brother, showing each one the love and respect that she felt each person deserved, regardless of race, color or religion.
In November of 1972, she and a friend took a vacation to Puerto Rico, and while on a tour of the rain forest, she met what would be the love of her life, Neville E. Menday. They were married in June of 1973 and went on their honeymoon to a place called Bonny Oaks in VT, where they first fell in love with Northern New England. After a life of traveling, first as a married couple, and eventually with two small children in tow, they decided it was time to settle down in one spot, and in 1976 they purchased and operated the Lakeside Motel on Mascoma Lake in Enfield, eventually changing the name over to the Family Crest Motel.
Elisa and Neville both began working with the La Salette community, and were active members within the Lions Club of Enfield. Together, they organized one of the first Christmas Parties for the children of the community who were in need of warm winter clothing and something fun to look forward to, complete with Santa handing out gifts to them, usually a 'wish list' item that was conveyed before hand. The La Salette community held the party in The Old Stone Dwelling, and the Lions Club helped to purchase toys for $1 due to the generosity of a brother of one of the Lions members who owned a toy store. Scarves, hats, gloves and mittens were also knitted or crocheted by local senior citizens from around the area to ensure that each child had warm things to wear for the winter. Elisa taught Sunday School at St. Helenas Church, also in Enfield, as she always loved working with little children. Her own children would recall their lives living on Mascoma Lake as 'charmed' and 'magical'.
In addition to working in hospitals for almost 50 years, Elisa was a model, and eventually gained a position as an instructor with the Barbizon Modeling Company out of Boston, MA. She also had an amazing eye for interior decorating, and it was often said by those who asked for her help in that area, that if she hadn't worked in hospitals she should have become a professional interior designer.
She is survived by her daughter and full time caregiver, Allison E. (Menday) Norton, her husband Dennis and their daughter Violette of Bradford, NH; her son Neville E. Menday of Windsor, VT and his daughter Freya; her brothers Michael Ruggiero of Moriches, NY, Richard Ruggiero of Elkton, MD, and John Ruggiero of Camp Verde, AZ; her beloved cousin Linda Roberts (who was really more like her sister) of Whiting, NJ and her daughter Michelle of Browns Mills, NJ, many nieces and nephews, family and friends. She was predeceased by her brother Louis Ruggiero of Bethpage, NY and her brother Robert Ruggiero of Tomah, WI.
The family also wish to send their thanks and gratitude to the wonderful doctors, nurses and everyone in between who cared for Momma for the past five years at Concord Hospital. From ambulance drivers to maintenance personnel her care was top notch. We would like to specifically call out Kelly Wiemer and all the staff at Family Tree in Warner, Dr. Jeffrey Lockhart, Elisa's cardiologist, and Dr. Hoke Shirley, Elisa's rheumatologist; the ambulance services for the area, and all of the absolutely amazing people who work with the Concord Regional VNA and Hospice Care. Without this team of people working together, we might have had to write this obituary much sooner than today, and for that we are both thankful and grateful for this gift of time you have all given us.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider making a donation to the Concord Regional VNA/Hospice Care, or to your local VNA/Hospice Care or palliative care group. The work that these people do is immeasurable and we would have been lost without them.
Family and friends are invited to calling hours at Ricker Funeral Home in Lebanon, NH Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 3-5:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Monday, September 14, 2020 at Sacred Heart Parish in Lebanon, NH. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
