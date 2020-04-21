Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Send Flowers Obituary

Elise Irene Dubuque December 14, 1951 - September 2, 2016, and her infant son David Anthony Pennisi January 29, 1977 - March 10, 1977



A private ceremony for Elise Irene Dubuque, 64 and her infant son David Anthony Pennisi, 1 month 12 days, will be held April 25, 2020 at 1 pm at Life Forest where Elise's cremated remains will be buried under a dogwood tree. All are encouraged to visit her and her son's tree at Life Forest to speak their condolences when social distancing rules are lifted.



David was a beautiful boy who was born with Hypoplastic Right Heart Syndrome and was deeply loved. Elise saved all his clothes and small gifts, and her wish was that they be cremated with her. As she wished, his items and his essence are to be buried and commemorated with her.



Elise lived her life for others. She was a teacher, librarian, pedorthist, artist and a mother. She excelled at everything she did and is remembered for her gentle kindness, compassionate giving and loving acceptance of all people. She was stricken with symptoms of early onset dementia at 54 and was a comforting and loving mother until her final day.



Elise's full obituary was published in The Lawrence Eagle Tribune on September 7, 2016

Elise Irene Dubuque December 14, 1951 - September 2, 2016, and her infant son David Anthony Pennisi January 29, 1977 - March 10, 1977A private ceremony for Elise Irene Dubuque, 64 and her infant son David Anthony Pennisi, 1 month 12 days, will be held April 25, 2020 at 1 pm at Life Forest where Elise's cremated remains will be buried under a dogwood tree. All are encouraged to visit her and her son's tree at Life Forest to speak their condolences when social distancing rules are lifted. https://www.thelifeforest.com/ David was a beautiful boy who was born with Hypoplastic Right Heart Syndrome and was deeply loved. Elise saved all his clothes and small gifts, and her wish was that they be cremated with her. As she wished, his items and his essence are to be buried and commemorated with her.Elise lived her life for others. She was a teacher, librarian, pedorthist, artist and a mother. She excelled at everything she did and is remembered for her gentle kindness, compassionate giving and loving acceptance of all people. She was stricken with symptoms of early onset dementia at 54 and was a comforting and loving mother until her final day.Elise's full obituary was published in The Lawrence Eagle Tribune on September 7, 2016 Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close