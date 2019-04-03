Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth A. "Betty" Christiansen. View Sign

Elizabeth "Betty" A. Christiansen, 87, of Nashua, NH passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Sunday March 31, 2019.



Born December 30, 1931 in Easton, MA she was the daughter of the late Albert and Alice (Osmond) Menchin and wife of Lars Christiansen, of Nashua with whom she married on February 25, 1956. She was also predeceased by two sisters, Isabel Kourafas and Christine Detwiler and one brother, Albert Menchin.



She grew up in Easton, MA and met Lars while working at Salvy Motors. They began their family in Burlington, MA and resided there until 1975 when they moved to Hudson, NH. In 2018 they moved to Nashua to live with their son and daughter-in-law. .



Elizabeth was a member of the First Church of Nashua, UCC.



She retired from Lockheed Sanders after 18 years of service as an Executive Administrative Assistant. Elizabeth loved spending time with her family.



Besides her loving husband of 63 years, survivors include her loving children, Carol Fioretti and her husband David, Kevin Christiansen and his wife Denise, Judy Kay, David Christiansen and his wife Debra; 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.



SERVICES: Funeral Services will be held Friday at 6:00 pm in the chapel of the Davis Funeral Home, 1 Lock St. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held Friday from 4:00 - 6:00 pm (prior to Funeral Service). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's loving memory to Home Health and Hospice, c/o Development, 7 Executive Park Dr., Merrimack, NH 03054. An online guest-book is available at

