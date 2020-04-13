Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth A. Grappone, age 94, of Betty's Lane passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020 at CRVNA Hospice House.



She was born in Brookline, MA the daughter of the late Samuel and Adena (Morgan) Wilkins. She was a graduate of Concord High School class of 1944. She was a member of Bow Young at Heart Club, and a parishioner of St. Peter's Church (Christ the King Parish) since 1946.



She was predeceased by her husband, Robert M. Grappone in 1995; and her 4 sisters, Margaret Drown, Dorothy Ineson, Mary Malovich, and Pearl Boyd.



Elizabeth is survived by her 4 children, David Grappone and hie wife Marguerite, James Grappone and his wife Catherine, Mary Ann Hall and her husband Allen and Thomas Grappone and his wife Kathy; 8 grandchildren, Mark, Anthony, Jeffrey, Stephen, and Jason Grappone and Ethan and Emily Hall; several Great Grandchildren.



Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic visiting hours will not be held.



A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.



Burial will be in the Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the CRVNA Hospice House, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301 or to Concord Meals on Wheels 2 Industrial Park Drive, Concord, NH 03301.

