Obituary

Elizabeth Ann Kling 76, passed away peacefully at the Merrimack County Nursing Home on Friday February 14, with her children around her. Betty, was born in Monson, ME in the summer of 1943 to Derwood W. Hughes Sr. and Bessie (Wright) Hughes. She lived her childhood in Whitman, MA and was a graduate of Whitman High School with the class of 1961.



After marrying her husband Raymond, the family moved around for several years and settled in the Concord-Penacook-Boscawen area in 1973 coming from Buffalo, NY. Elizabeth worked for over twenty years as an administrative assistant at the Penacook Elementary School in Penacook, she retired in 2009. In her free time and when she was a little younger Betty enjoyed family vacations to Maine and local family gatherings. She also enjoyed baking and doing crafts as well.



Elizabeth was predeceased by her beloved husband Raymond Kling in 2005; her parents; and a brother Derwood W. Hughes Jr.; She is survived by her children, her son Keven Kling and his wife Sally of LaPlata, MD; daughters April Mahoney and her husband Rick of Eldersburg, MD; Heather Smith and her husband Josh of Salisbury; her grandchildren Adam Kling and his wife Rebecca, Jenna Kling, Sarah Mahoney, Addison Mahoney, Ryan Mahoney, Braden Mahoney, Brady Smith and Audrey Smith; her great-granddaughter Hayleigh Kling; several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.



There will be a graveside funeral service at 11:00 o'clock in the morning Monday February 24, 2020 in the chapel in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 DW Highway Boscawen, 03303. Pastor Richard Hughes will officiate. The Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home in Penacook is assisting the family with arrangements.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations in her memory can be sent to the Payson Center for Cancer office of Philanthropy 250 Pleasant Street Concord, NH 03301

Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 19, 2020

