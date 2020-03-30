Elizabeth "Betsy" (Bench) Soper, 92, died Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Lebanon Center Genesis Healthcare. She was born in New York City, NY on June 19, 1927, the daughter of Edward C. and Mary C. (Case) Bench. She was the granddaughter of George Case, who cofounded the Wall St. firm of Case & White in 1901 and an organizer of Bankers Trust of NY in 1903. Betsy graduated from Smith College, class of 1949, and lived in Englewood, NJ and Norfolk, CT. before moving to Newbury and then New London, NH. While living in Newbury she enjoyed participating in town affairs and volunteering. She loved gardening and tennis. She owned and operated a commercial rental real estate company in Bradford, NH.
Betsy was predeceased by her husband, Victor and daughter, Debbie. She is survived by two sons; Don Nielsen of Athens, Greece and Edward Nielsen of New London, NH, and a sister, Brenda Jennings of Norfolk, CT.
A graveside service will be held in the Lakeside Cemetery, Newbury, NH later in the spring or summer. Memorial contributions may be made to John Hay Estate at The Fells, P.O. Box 276, Newbury, NH 03255 or Upper Valley Humane Society, 300 Old Route 10, Enfield, NH 03748.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 30, 2020