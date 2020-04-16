Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Edes. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth (Betty) Edes passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020 at her home in Concord, NH.



Elizabeth was born in Concord, NH on September 20, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Harley and Cora Thompson. She attended local schools and graduated St Johns High School in 1946. After high school she worked for Stewart Nelson Insurance Agency for approximately 25 years. She also worked for the State of NH Public Works Department and the Community Action Program.



She was married to Ernest (Ernie) Edes for more than 50 years. She enjoyed vacationing at York Beach, Maine and Cape Cod. Her hobbies included cross stitching and crosswords.



Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, parents and her sister Mary Jean.



She is survived by her sister Nancy DeStefano and her husband Tom of Concord, NH. She is also survived by her two sons Thomas Edes and his wife Beth; Scott Edes and his fiancee Jodie Marie Smith and one daughter Eileen Woods and her partner Bob O'Connor.



She is also survived by six grandchildren, Jason Edes, Andrea Mahlstedt, Travis Woods, Kristyn LaRochelle, Coley Edes and Cara Edes and nine great grandchildren.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Concord Regional VNA Hospice, 30 Pillsbury Street Concord, NH 03301.



A private burial service will be held at a later date.

