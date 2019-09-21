Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth J. Magistro. View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Theresa's Catholic Church 158 Old West Hopkinton Road Henniker, , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth J. (O'Brien) Magistro, 72, of West Road, died Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Concord Hospital.



She was born in Somerville, MA on June 28, 1947 the daughter of the late Richard and Alice (Robbins) O'Brien.



She lived in FL before moving to Bradford 30 years ago. Betty worked for the New London Hospital as a scrub technician in the operating room and later as a secretary for AGS Services for about 15 years retiring in 2012.



Betty was an incredible woman always making people feel welcome and like they were family. She never had a bad word to say about anyone and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Her family was so important to her and she loved having them around.



Her son, Christopher F. Magistro, died in 2010. She is also predeceased by her brother, Richard and her father-in-law, Frank. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Salvatore Magistro of Bradford, NH; three sons, Brian R., Patrick and his girlfriend, Michelle, Jason S. and his fiance, Aimee; a grandson, Brian S. and a granddaughter, Mercedes all of Bradford; two sisters, Mary Rose and her husband, Paul Landolfi of Stoughton, MA and Patricia Casilles of NC; her mother-in-law, Anne Magistro of Malden, MA; sisters and brothers-in-law, Grace and Mike McConaghy, Annette and Mike Cafarella, Cammy and Pat Dipierto and Patrick and Tricia Magistro; nieces and nephews.



Friends may call at the Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main Street, New London on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Theresa's Catholic Church, 158 Old West Hopkinton Road, Henniker, NH. Burial will follow in Sunny Plain Cemetery, Bradford, NH.

Elizabeth J. (O'Brien) Magistro, 72, of West Road, died Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Concord Hospital.She was born in Somerville, MA on June 28, 1947 the daughter of the late Richard and Alice (Robbins) O'Brien.She lived in FL before moving to Bradford 30 years ago. Betty worked for the New London Hospital as a scrub technician in the operating room and later as a secretary for AGS Services for about 15 years retiring in 2012.Betty was an incredible woman always making people feel welcome and like they were family. She never had a bad word to say about anyone and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Her family was so important to her and she loved having them around.Her son, Christopher F. Magistro, died in 2010. She is also predeceased by her brother, Richard and her father-in-law, Frank. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Salvatore Magistro of Bradford, NH; three sons, Brian R., Patrick and his girlfriend, Michelle, Jason S. and his fiance, Aimee; a grandson, Brian S. and a granddaughter, Mercedes all of Bradford; two sisters, Mary Rose and her husband, Paul Landolfi of Stoughton, MA and Patricia Casilles of NC; her mother-in-law, Anne Magistro of Malden, MA; sisters and brothers-in-law, Grace and Mike McConaghy, Annette and Mike Cafarella, Cammy and Pat Dipierto and Patrick and Tricia Magistro; nieces and nephews.Friends may call at the Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main Street, New London on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Theresa's Catholic Church, 158 Old West Hopkinton Road, Henniker, NH. Burial will follow in Sunny Plain Cemetery, Bradford, NH. Published in The Concord Monitor on Sept. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close