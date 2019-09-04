Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Jane (Killary) Gouchoe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Jane (Killary) Gouchoe, 87, of Exeter, NH passed away on August 29, 2019. Born in Burlington, VT on October 2, 1931, Elizabeth earned her nursing degree from Worcester City Hospital; where she met her future husband, Bernard "Bud" Gouchoe, who was interning there. They married in 1955, settled in Concord, NH, and together forged a life of love and commitment to their family.



Elizabeth had amazing energy and poured it into her many interests and hobbies. She was a proud and loyal fan of her children's and grandchildren's athletic and artistic pursuits through high school and college. She had a lifelong love of art and has many of her watercolors and oil paintings hanging in the homes of family and friends.



A passionate dog lover, Elizabeth owned many dogs over the years, even breeding some of her favorites. She was also an adventurer, skydiving with her son when she turned 60 and paragliding in the French Alps while visiting her granddaughters a few years later.



After living in Myrtle Beach, SC for 10 years, Elizabeth and Bud moved back north in 2007 to Exeter, NH. There Elizabeth enjoyed painting, socializing with neighbors, and welcoming newcomers to the apartment complex.



Elizabeth is survived by her loving husband, Bud, her sister, June Paul, of Burlington, VT, and five of her six children and their spouses: Karen of Exeter; Greg and wife Misha of Redwood City, CA; Doug and wife Carolyn of Concord, MA; David and wife Brigitte of Irvington, NY; and Sue and husband Mike Hanas of San Francisco. Elizabeth will be greatly missed by her ten grandchildren, Alexia, Jessica, Christopher, Kyle, Douglas, Matthew, Catherine, Jennifer, Stephanie, and Rudy, and two great-grandchildren, Julia and Livia.



She was predeceased by her son Matthew, sisters Patty Jordan and Mary Lou Spagnuolo, and brother John Killary.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the NHSPCA.

