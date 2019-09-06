Elizabeth Jane (Killary) Gouchoe, 87, of Exeter, NH passed away on August 29, 2019. Born in Burlington, VT on October 2, 1931, Elizabeth earned her nursing degree from Worcester City Hospital; where she met her future husband, Bernard "Bud" Gouchoe, who was interning there. They married in 1955, settled in Concord, NH, and together forged a life of love and commitment to their family.
She was predeceased by her son Matthew, sisters Patty Jordan and Mary Lou Spagnuolo, and brother John Killary.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the NHSPCA.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Sept. 6, 2019