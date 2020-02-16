Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth M. Plante. View Sign Service Information Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 (603)-485-9573 Calling hours 10:00 AM Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. John the Baptist Church Allenstown , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Elizabeth M. Plante, 93, of Cape Elizabeth, ME, formerly of Suncook, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Cape Memory Care in Cape Elizabeth, ME.



Born on July 25, 1926 in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late Ernest P. and Marie Anne (Brosseau) Gilbert.



Elizabeth was educated in the local schools and went on to work as an Electronic Assembler for Northern Telecom. She enjoyed dancing, speed walking and traveling while her health was good. She was a lifelong communicant of St. John the Baptist Church and was active with the Ladies of Sainte Anne.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert Plante in 1986 as well as her siblings, Theresa Campbell, Gerrard Gilbert, Roger Gilbert, Lucien Gilbert and Rita Lemay.



She is survived by her sons, Ronald Plante and his wife Niki of S. Portland, ME, Denis Plante and his wife Carol of Scottdale, AZ and Michael Plante and his life partner Even Fable of Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren, Kristine Brown and her husband Mitchell of Scarborough, ME, Mary Beth



The family would like to thank Cape Memory Care, all the staff and her physician, Dr. J T DeGrinney of Scarborough, for the care given to Elizabeth while at Cape Memory Care.



Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, February 25th from 4 to 6 P.M. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home, 167 Main Street, Pembroke, NH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, February 26th at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Church, Allenstown. Services will conclude at St. John the Baptist Cemetery Chapel, Allenstown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elizabeth's memory to the , 166 S. River Road #210, Bedford, NH 03110 or to St. John the Baptist Church, 10 School Street, Allenstown, NH 03275. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

Mrs. Elizabeth M. Plante, 93, of Cape Elizabeth, ME, formerly of Suncook, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Cape Memory Care in Cape Elizabeth, ME.Born on July 25, 1926 in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late Ernest P. and Marie Anne (Brosseau) Gilbert.Elizabeth was educated in the local schools and went on to work as an Electronic Assembler for Northern Telecom. She enjoyed dancing, speed walking and traveling while her health was good. She was a lifelong communicant of St. John the Baptist Church and was active with the Ladies of Sainte Anne.In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert Plante in 1986 as well as her siblings, Theresa Campbell, Gerrard Gilbert, Roger Gilbert, Lucien Gilbert and Rita Lemay.She is survived by her sons, Ronald Plante and his wife Niki of S. Portland, ME, Denis Plante and his wife Carol of Scottdale, AZ and Michael Plante and his life partner Even Fable of Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren, Kristine Brown and her husband Mitchell of Scarborough, ME, Mary Beth Smith and her husband Phil of Old Orchard Beach, ME, Ellen McDermott and her life partner Bridget Sciales of New York, NY, Chad Sher and his wife Kara of Danvers, MA, Judd Sher and his wife Erin of San Anselmo, CA and Kari Jordan and her husband Scott of Cumberland Foreside, ME; great grandchildren, James Brown, Kayla Brown, Austin Brown, Brandon Veilleux, Micah Sher, Jaden Sher, Jonah Sher, Nate Sher, Abby Sher, Libby Sher and Caleb Jordan as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.The family would like to thank Cape Memory Care, all the staff and her physician, Dr. J T DeGrinney of Scarborough, for the care given to Elizabeth while at Cape Memory Care.Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, February 25th from 4 to 6 P.M. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home, 167 Main Street, Pembroke, NH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, February 26th at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Church, Allenstown. Services will conclude at St. John the Baptist Cemetery Chapel, Allenstown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elizabeth's memory to the , 166 S. River Road #210, Bedford, NH 03110 or to St. John the Baptist Church, 10 School Street, Allenstown, NH 03275. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.