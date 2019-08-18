Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth M. Ross. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





She was a graduate of Cooper Union College and the Art Students League, both in New York City. Betty was a resident of Chappaqua, NY for many years. She worked as a Conservationist at the New York Library for the Performing Arts. Prior to that, Betty was an editorial associate at Art News Magazine and an editorial reader at The Gallery Press.



After her retirement, Betty and her husband moved to Columbia County, NY, where they lived for several years. After her husband's passing, she moved to Concord, NH to be closer to family. She was the "Betty" of Betty and Nat at the Movies, a column of movie reviews published for several years in the Concord Monitor's Sunday Senior Page. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, the theatre, listening to Barbra Streisand music and spending time with her beloved family.



Betty was the mother of Alice A. Siegel and her husband Stuart of Walpole, Amanda Lustig of CT and the late Jessica Tate. She was the mother in law of Paul Tate of Concord, NH. She was the grandmother of Jonathan Siegel and his wife Waki of Singapore, Elizabeth Michaels and her husband Phillip of Norwood, and Meredith Tate Servello and her husband Vincent of MO. She was anxiously awaiting the birth of her first great-grandchild.



Funeral services private. Donations in Betty's memory may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 21 Centre St., Concord, NH 03301.



