Elizabeth "Betty" Nicholson, 91, died January 30, 2019 in her home in Bow, NH. She is survived by her husband Bill, daughter Jane, sons David, Richard and Andrew, and their spouses, as well as 5 grand children and 4 great grand children (soon to be 5).



Born September 2, 1927 in Woburn, MA, she was valedictorian of her high school class and attended Boston University for two years prior to her marriage to William Nicholson in 1948. Active in the local PTA and League of Women Voters, she returned to school to finish her bachelor degree, graduating in 1975. She then continued on for a Masters in social work, which she put to use as a family counselor in Lawrence, MA.



She raised her family in Reading and Andover, MA then migrated north to Hampstead and Holderness NH before moving to Bow.



She loved gardening, bird watching, painting and music. She was a long-time pianist and member of the choir at the Starr King Unitarian Universalist church in Plymouth, NH, which she said was one of her most cherished accomplishments. She was an accomplished painter, adept in water colors, oils, acrylic and pastels. Several of her paintings received awards in local juried art shows. She was a member of the local garden clubs and enjoyed swapping plants and lore, nurturing and protecting the newly planted from marauding chipmunks. Multiple bird feeders brought myriad birds to the yard, where their colors and songs were enjoyed.



A Rememberance Service will be held in the spring when the gardens she so enjoyed are in bloom. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Starr King Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Plymouth, NH.

