Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth S. Bardsley. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:30 AM Proctor Academy chapel Andover , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Betty grew up in Lansdowne, PA, graduated from the University of Maryland and earned a masters degree from the University of Chicago.



She was employed by university extension services in Montgomery County, Maryland, Fairfield County, Connecticut and Belknap County New Hampshire. Between these jobs, she worked 18 months for the U.S. Army as recreation director at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Betty married Bill Bardsley in 1962 and came to Andover. She was a volunteer teacher in the grade school, reestablished the local 4H club, and served on the Andover conservation commission from l975 to 1995.



Betty was elected state representative in 1982, serving through 1990 representing Andover and at different times Salisbury, Hill, Danbury and Wilmot.



She is survived by husband Bill, daughter and son-in-law Jen and Ted Sjostedt of Scituate, MA, and their children Gunnar and Annika, daughter Christina Guevarra of Andover and her daughter Paige of New York City, son Nils of Denver, CO, nephew Russell LaForce of Redmond, WA, and his sons Dwayne of Seattle, WA, and Geoffrey of Wichita, KS.



There will be a memorial service at the Proctor Academy chapel in Andover, Saturday, August 17 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Brain and Behavior Research Foundation at

Elizabeth (Betty) Bardsley, 87, of Andover died August 3 from complications following a stroke on July 4th.Betty grew up in Lansdowne, PA, graduated from the University of Maryland and earned a masters degree from the University of Chicago.She was employed by university extension services in Montgomery County, Maryland, Fairfield County, Connecticut and Belknap County New Hampshire. Between these jobs, she worked 18 months for the U.S. Army as recreation director at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Betty married Bill Bardsley in 1962 and came to Andover. She was a volunteer teacher in the grade school, reestablished the local 4H club, and served on the Andover conservation commission from l975 to 1995.Betty was elected state representative in 1982, serving through 1990 representing Andover and at different times Salisbury, Hill, Danbury and Wilmot.She is survived by husband Bill, daughter and son-in-law Jen and Ted Sjostedt of Scituate, MA, and their children Gunnar and Annika, daughter Christina Guevarra of Andover and her daughter Paige of New York City, son Nils of Denver, CO, nephew Russell LaForce of Redmond, WA, and his sons Dwayne of Seattle, WA, and Geoffrey of Wichita, KS.There will be a memorial service at the Proctor Academy chapel in Andover, Saturday, August 17 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Brain and Behavior Research Foundation at www.bbrfoundation.org or 800-829-8289 Published in The Concord Monitor on Aug. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close