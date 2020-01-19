Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ella A. Clark. View Sign Service Information Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 (603)-798-3050 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Ella A. (Whittemore) Clark, 94, of Pittsfield formerly of Epsom, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on January 18, 2020.



Born in Danbury, NH, Ella was the daughter of the late Albert and Lucy (Evans) Whittemore. She resided in Epsom for most of her life before moving to Pittsfield in 2005.



Ella enjoyed going for rides. She and her husband were a well-known fixture at the Epsom McDonalds and she also enjoyed her meals at the Chinese Buffet in Belmont. Above all else, she cherished the time spent with her family and friends.



She was predeceased by her daughters, Billie Clark and Betty Fabbo.



Ella is survived by her husband of 59 years, William E. "Bill" Clark; her children; Herbert I. Yeaton and his late wife Emily of Barnstead, Gloria O'Connor-Biron and her husband Pat of Chichester, Thomas Yeaton and his wife Violet of Port Graham, AK, Robert "Petey" Yeaton and his wife Fran of Concord, Carolyn Stiles and her husband Bucky of Barnstead and Tina Samson and her husband Mike of Barnstead; and her son-in-law, Louis Fabbo of Plattsburgh, NY. She is also survived by her many grandchildren and great grandchildren throughout the world and many nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Saturday, January 25th from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. in the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Highway in Epsom. A Service of Remembrance will take place at 12:30 P.M. Burial will take place privately in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ella's memory may be sent to the First Congregational Church of Pittsfield, 24 Main St. Pittsfield, NH 03263. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

